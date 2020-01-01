 Loading…
Cherry AK (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Cherry AK is a rare cherry-scented phenotype with its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.