Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Cherry AK is a rare cherry-scented phenotype with its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.