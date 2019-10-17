About this product
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Cherry AK is a rare cherry-scented phenotype with its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with