Desert Haze (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
