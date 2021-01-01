About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.