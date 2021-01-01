Sirius Chem Cake (1g)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Sirius Chem Cake (Wedding Cake X Sirius Chem D) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a generous layer of crystal white trichomes. It has an aroma and flavor that are both gassy and citrus with the addition of a sweet tasting undertone. Sirius Chem Cake has uplifting effects that are both heady and euphoric.
About this brand
