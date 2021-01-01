 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Star (14g) - Small Buds

Star (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Star (14g) - Small Buds
Star (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Star is definitely best-suited for the experienced user who loves a little oomph behind their high. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills your mind with a sense of calm and deep relaxation. As you settle deeper and deeper, a feeling of sleepiness will wash over you, lulling you into a state of sedation that can have you dozing off if you're not careful.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

