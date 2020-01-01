 Loading…
Hybrid

Triple OG (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple OG a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

About this strain

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.