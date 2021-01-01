 Loading…

Watermelon Sorbet (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Watermelon Sorbet (Watermelon Zkittles x Gelato #45) is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a delicious flavor rightly represented by its name. The aroma of this strain has sweet, citrus, watermelon, and earthy notes. The Watermelon Sorbet high has been described as cerebral bliss filled with euphoria, it has strong mood boosting effects that leave the user ready to socialize and in some cases with the giggles. Watermelon Sorbet has also been reported to offer mild pain relief.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

