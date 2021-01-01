 Loading…

  Watermelon Zkittlez (1g)
Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Watermelon Zkittlez (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Watermelon Zkittlez (1g)

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

