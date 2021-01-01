Wedding Jack (28g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Wedding Jack (Wedding Cake x Jack Herer) is a sativa dominant hybrid with citrus, tangy, sweet, and earthy notes in both aroma and taste. Reviewers have reported a blissful, clear-headed, and creative high.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
