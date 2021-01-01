 Loading…

Wedding Tree (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Wedding Tree (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Wedding Tree (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Wedding Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Tree - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

