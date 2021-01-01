 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Headbanger
Hybrid

Headbanger

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Write a review
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Headbanger

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Headbanger

Headbanger
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review