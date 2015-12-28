Cloud Cover Cannabis
Headbanger
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Headbanger effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!