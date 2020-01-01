 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Valley Girl Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

About this product

Locally sourced from Archive Seedback, Valley Girl strategically crossed two classic OG’s, SFV OG and Face Off, to form a unique, new-age varietal sure to please a wide spectrum of consumers. This indica will allow you to kick-back in the afternoon without jeopardizing functionality.

About this strain

Valley Girl

From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights. 

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo