About this product
Locally sourced from Archive Seedback, Valley Girl strategically crossed two classic OG’s, SFV OG and Face Off, to form a unique, new-age varietal sure to please a wide spectrum of consumers. This indica will allow you to kick-back in the afternoon without jeopardizing functionality.
About this strain
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.
Valley Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!