3rfree
on July 21st, 2019
Love this bar. The chocolate is a very dark smooth bar with a pleasant bitterness in the aftertaste. I would REALLY like th o know what strains are in here tho! Nothing on outside or inside packaging or labels 🤔
For the extreme chocolate enthusiast, our custom blended 80% dark chocolate bar is studded with elegant pink Himalayan salt crystals and topped with honey caramelized cacao nibs.
