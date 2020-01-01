 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Pie Pre-Roll

by CommCan, Inc.

Blueberry Pie Pre-Roll

Blueberry Pie Pre-Roll by CommCan, Inc.

About this strain

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

About this brand

CommCan, Inc. Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.