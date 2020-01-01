 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Valley Vixen Glass Syringe 1g
Hybrid

Valley Vixen Glass Syringe 1g

by CommCan, Inc.

Write a review
CommCan, Inc. Concentrates Solvent Valley Vixen Glass Syringe 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Valley Vixen

Valley Vixen

The famous San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) is crossed with Do-Si-Dos in this project by Archive Seed Bank. Do-Si-Dos brings vigor, structure, and trichome production, allowing Valley Vixen to rise to new heights. Expect golf-ball-sized Kush-like nuggets that offer a nice smooth Kush flavor profile that will put your head in the clouds.

About this brand

CommCan, Inc. Logo
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.