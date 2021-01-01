About this product

Black Jack is a heavy yielding sativa-dominant hybrid, that produces large dense flowers with big calyxes covered in crystals. Good for both indoor and outdoor grows alike, this plant stretches like a classic sativa and will require topping for indoor and a lot of vertical space. Easy to grow yet needs proper care of defoliating and trellising as it has the tendency to get top heavy. With a strong, delicious flavor with long lasting effects from high-levels of THC, Black Jack is an industry favorite among medical patients.