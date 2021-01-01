 Loading…

  Cannabis
  Flower
  Blackjack
Hybrid

Blackjack

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Blackjack
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Blackjack

About this product

Black Jack is a heavy yielding sativa-dominant hybrid, that produces large dense flowers with big calyxes covered in crystals. Good for both indoor and outdoor grows alike, this plant stretches like a classic sativa and will require topping for indoor and a lot of vertical space. Easy to grow yet needs proper care of defoliating and trellising as it has the tendency to get top heavy. With a strong, delicious flavor with long lasting effects from high-levels of THC, Black Jack is an industry favorite among medical patients.

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

