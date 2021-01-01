Lavender Jones
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones." -*Source: Leafly
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Lavender Jones
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.