 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lavender Jones
Hybrid

Lavender Jones

by Craft Cannabis Company

Write a review
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Lavender Jones

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones." -*Source: Leafly

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review