  5. Lemon Jeffery #2
Hybrid

Lemon Jeffery #2

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Lemon Jeffery #2

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk's lanky structure while preserving the strain's distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days.

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. 

