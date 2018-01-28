Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company

Lemon Jeffery #2

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. " -*Source: Leafly

Lemon Jeffery effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Energetic
72% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
36% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!