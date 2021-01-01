 Loading…

  5. Rascal OG
Hybrid

Rascal OG

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Rascal OG

About this product

Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Raskal OG

Raskal OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

