Rascal OG
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Raskal OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.