About this product

500mg pure Refresh liquid live resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused Flavor: Diesel, Berry Lineage: Jet Fuel OG, Face Off OG Bx1 Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, limonene Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel is considered a great stress and discomfort alleviator during the day. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.