Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart.



Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused

Flavor: Diesel, Berry

Lineage: Jet Fuel OG, Face Off OG Bx1

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, limonene



Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel is considered a great stress and discomfort alleviator during the day.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.