Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed Flavor: Fruity, Sunk Lineage: Strawberry Cough Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene True to its name, Strawberry Cough Drop is a fruity, skunky strain that often causes coughing after inhale. After a few coughs, though, this Sativa is known to lead into a euphoric experience with pleasant relaxation right alongside, making this a great choice for positive starts to the day or restarts to the afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.