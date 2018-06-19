About this product
Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed
Flavor: Fruity, Sunk
Lineage: Strawberry Cough
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
True to its name, Strawberry Cough Drop is a fruity, skunky strain that often causes coughing after inhale. After a few coughs, though, this Sativa is known to lead into a euphoric experience with pleasant relaxation right alongside, making this a great choice for positive starts to the day or restarts to the afternoon.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
