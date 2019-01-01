About this product
Tangie is one of the most highly sought after strains in the cannabis community right now. A cross between Cali-O and Skunk whose lineage dates back to the mid-1990's, Tangie won over twenty awards within its first two years on the market. Tasting and smelling just like tangerines, it's easily one of the most fragrant flowers we have come across and a very reliable producer both indoors and out.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.