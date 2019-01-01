 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangie Seeds

by Crockett Family Farms

About this product

Tangie is one of the most highly sought after strains in the cannabis community right now. A cross between Cali-O and Skunk whose lineage dates back to the mid-1990's, Tangie won over twenty awards within its first two years on the market. Tasting and smelling just like tangerines, it's easily one of the most fragrant flowers we have come across and a very reliable producer both indoors and out.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Multiple award-winning global cannabis genetics & consulting company based in California's Central Coast. Creators of the wildly popular Tangie, Strawberry Banana & Clementine strains among many others. Family owned & run since 2006. Proud partners of DNA Genetics.