Tangie is one of the most highly sought after strains in the cannabis community right now. A cross between Cali-O and Skunk whose lineage dates back to the mid-1990's, Tangie won over twenty awards within its first two years on the market. Tasting and smelling just like tangerines, it's easily one of the most fragrant flowers we have come across and a very reliable producer both indoors and out.