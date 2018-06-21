About this product
Tangie is one of the most highly sought after strains in the cannabis community right now. A cross between Cali-O and Skunk whose lineage dates back to the mid-1990's, Tangie won over twenty awards within its first two years on the market. Tasting and smelling just like tangerines, it's easily one of the most fragrant flowers we have come across and a very reliable producer both indoors and out.
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Crockett Family Farms
Multiple award-winning global cannabis genetics & consulting company based in California's Central Coast. Creators of the wildly popular Tangie, Strawberry Banana & Clementine strains among many others. Family owned & run since 2006. Proud partners of DNA Genetics.