Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower
by CRU CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Tart Berries & Cream Sugary Sweet Blueberry SENSATION Energized Euphoria Focused Head High WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Berry Pie
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.