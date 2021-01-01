 Loading…

Sativa

Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tart Berries & Cream Sugary Sweet Blueberry SENSATION Energized Euphoria Focused Head High WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Berry Pie

Berry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

