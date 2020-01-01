 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cake Batter .75G Indica Pre-Roll

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Tangy & Sweet Hint of Pepper SENSATION Energizing Creativity Soothing Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime .75G SATIVA PRE-ROLL

Descending from popular strain Wedding Cake, Cake Batter is more energetic than its parent. It’s often found on the West Coast as part of the dessert strain craze in the ‘10s. OG Kush and Cookies are two of the most heavily worked strains in recent years, responsible for dozens of hybrids and variants—Cake Batter is a phenotype of Wedding Cake, which itself has Triangle Mints, Triangle Kush, and Animal Mints in its lineage, revealing its OG Kush and Cookies genetics. Cake Batter is for high-THC aficionados, with an accelerated, euphoric THC onset that can be uncomfortable for novices. Connoisseurs like its complex, vanilla frosting smell and fuel aftertaste. Cake Batter is generally grown indoors by experts and destined for the top shelf.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.