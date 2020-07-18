CRU Cannabis
Cake Batter .75G Indica Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Tangy & Sweet
Hint of Pepper
SENSATION
Energizing Creativity
Soothing Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Cake Batter effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
