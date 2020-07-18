Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Cake Batter .75G Indica Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Tangy & Sweet
Hint of Pepper

SENSATION
Energizing Creativity
Soothing Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

.75G SATIVA PRE-ROLL

Cake Batter effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!