CRU Cannabis

SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Cerebral Invigoration Uplifting Focus WHEN TO USE Daytime .3ML SATIVA DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN
Be the first to review this product.
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.