Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Forum Cookies .3ml Disposable Vape Pen

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Citrus & Pine

SENSATION
Cerebral Invigoration
Uplifting Focus

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

.3ML SATIVA DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN

Forum Cut Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!