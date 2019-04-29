CRU Cannabis
Forum Cookies .3ml Disposable Vape Pen
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Citrus & Pine
SENSATION
Cerebral Invigoration
Uplifting Focus
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
.3ML SATIVA DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
