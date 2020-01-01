 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower

Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Fruit Fruity & Gassy SENSATION Creative Focus Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Guava

Guava

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis