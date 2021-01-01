 Loading…

Sativa

Hawaiian Dream 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical, Floral, Tart Citrus & Pineapple SENSATION Uplifting Happiness Euphoric & Creative WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.

