About this product
Tropical, Floral, Tart
Citrus & Pineapple
SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Euphoric & Creative
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.
Hawaiian Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with