Sativa

Sky Master GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Berries, Peach & Mint Floral & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Focus & Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Sky Master

  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go. 

