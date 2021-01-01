Sky Master GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower
TASTE + SCENT Berries, Peach & Mint Floral & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Focus & Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Sky Master
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go.
