  5. Watermelon Zkittlez 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tropical Hints of Berry & Orange SENSATION Giddy Cerebral Rush Deep Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

