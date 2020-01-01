 Loading…
  5. White Buffalo (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Sativa

White Buffalo (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Herbal, Hint of Berry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

White Buffalo

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.