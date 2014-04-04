ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Bay 11
Sativa

4.4 103 reviews

Bay 11

aka Granddaddy Bay 11

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 103 reviews

Bay 11

Bay 11, bred by Grand Daddy Purp, is a potent sativa strain with unspecified genetics. Its dense, pale buds are coated in amber resin with a sweet, fruity aroma that initiates immediate relaxation. A favorite strain for patients needing daytime relief, Bay 11 eases pain while boosting appetite. Bay 11 has a 67 day flowering period indoors, and outdoor gardens will be ready for harvest near the end of October.

Effects

71 people reported 458 effects
Happy 61%
Energetic 52%
Uplifted 45%
Focused 43%
Relaxed 42%
Depression 28%
Stress 23%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 19%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 11%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

103

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Bay 11
First strain child
Bay Lotus
child
Second strain child
Bay Platinum Cookies
child

