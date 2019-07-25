ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 827 reviews

Romulan

Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

Effects

619 people reported effects
Relaxed 57%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 27%
Stress 42%
Pain 42%
Insomnia 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Romulan
First strain child
Romulan Haze
child
Second strain child
Orange Romulan
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Romulan cannabis
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Pine Terpenes
7 Cannabis Strains to Celebrate Canadian Legalization (Yup, Including Beasters)
Tips for growing Romulan cannabis
Most popular in