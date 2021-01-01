 Loading…

Indica

Mango Distillate Applicator 1g

by Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear Concentrates Solvent Mango Distillate Applicator 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.

About this strain

Mango

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mango is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.

