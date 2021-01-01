Mango Distillate Applicator 1g
by Crystal ClearWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this brand
Crystal Clear
About this strain
Mango
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Mango is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.