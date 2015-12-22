KC 33, bred by KC Brains in Holland, is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani, Haze, and a Ukrainian landrace strain. The '33' marks the breeder's age when this strain was conceived in 1993. With a zesty lemon aroma, KC 33 delivers weightless cerebral effects that never sink down to the body. This strain was mainly bred for the outdoor cultivator, as these plants thrive in wet, cooler climates.