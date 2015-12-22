ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. KC 33
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of KC 33

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 11 reviews

KC 33

KC 33

KC 33, bred by KC Brains in Holland, is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani, Haze, and a Ukrainian landrace strain. The '33' marks the breeder's age when this strain was conceived in 1993. With a zesty lemon aroma, KC 33 delivers weightless cerebral effects that never sink down to the body. This strain was mainly bred for the outdoor cultivator, as these plants thrive in wet, cooler climates. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

write a review

Find KC 33 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry KC 33 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of KC 33
User uploaded image of KC 33

Lineage

First strain parent
Eastern European
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
KC 33
First strain child
Leda Uno
child
Second strain child
Mango
child

Products with KC 33

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for KC 33 nearby.