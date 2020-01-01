Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, Star Cookie crosses GSC and Stardawg to create a delicious trichome-packed strain. Big buds come from GSC genetics with a heavy dose of resin thanks to the Stardawg influence. Star Cookie buds offer a creamy cookies terpene profile that balances out the more potent gassy and piney influences.