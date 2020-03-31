 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rude Boi OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Cultivated Industries

Cultivated Industries Cannabis Pre-rolls Rude Boi OG Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

Cultivated Industries Logo
We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR. Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).