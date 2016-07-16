ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Irene OG
Hybrid

4.5 83 reviews

Irene OG

aka Irene Kush, Irene OG Kush

Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.

Effects

46 people reported 368 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 54%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 52%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 30%
Stress 26%
ADD/ADHD 15%
PTSD 15%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

83

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Irene OG
First strain child
Dolla Sign OG Kush
child
Second strain child
Fruit Loop OG
child

Products with Irene OG

