  5. Blood Orange Amethyst Pre-Roll 1g

Blood Orange Amethyst Pre-Roll 1g

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Cannabis Flower Blood Orange Amethyst Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Amethyst

Amethyst

Amethyst is a hybrid cannabis strain from the gardens of Zion Botanicals, who crossed parent strains Sage N Sour and Granddaddy Purple. This high-THC 50/50 hybrid provides a clear and focused buzz that sharpens the senses, making this a perfect pair for creative activities, enjoying nature, or productive afternoons. The inhale brings with it sweet and sour flavors ranging from spicy berry to tangy grape.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.