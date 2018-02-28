ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sage N Sour
Sativa

4.2 227 reviews

Sage N Sour

aka Sage and Sour

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Sage N Sour
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

Effects

Show all

159 people reported 1256 effects
Uplifted 65%
Euphoric 63%
Happy 56%
Energetic 49%
Focused 37%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

227

Lineage

First strain parent
SAGE
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sage N Sour
First strain child
Damn Sour
child
Second strain child
Amethyst
child

