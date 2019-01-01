Old Toby was developed by grower Matthew Gordon to help curb short term memory loss while offering exceptional anti-inflammatory effects. With a terpene profile rich in limonene and pinene, Old Toby uplifts the mind and blankets the body in a trainquility that is medicinal without being sedating. The genetic lineage of Old Toby is hard to pin down due to the nearly decade-long breeding process Gordon undertook developing the strain. As fans may already know, this is the pipe-weed Gandalf enjoyed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s book, The Hobbit.