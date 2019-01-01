 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

About this product

About this strain

Old Toby

Old Toby was developed by grower Matthew Gordon to help curb short term memory loss while offering exceptional anti-inflammatory effects. With a terpene profile rich in limonene and pinene, Old Toby uplifts the mind and blankets the body in a trainquility that is medicinal without being sedating. The genetic lineage of Old Toby is hard to pin down due to the nearly decade-long breeding process Gordon undertook developing the strain. As fans may already know, this is the pipe-weed Gandalf enjoyed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s book, The Hobbit. 

About this brand

